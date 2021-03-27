Saina Nehwal crashes out in semifinals of 2021 Orleans Masters

Saina Nehwal failed to reach the finals of the 2021 Orleans Open Super 100 as she crashed out of in the semifinals of the tournament against world no. 38 Line Christophersen by 17-21, 17-21.

Saina was last seen playing the final of any tournament at the Indonesia Masters in 2019 which she had won as her opponent Carolina Marin had to retire due to an injury.



The first game ensued on a neck-to-neck contest as both the contestants tried to bridge the gap in time. At the interval, the Danish established a 11-9 lead. Saina recovered soon but continued committing errors which handed Christophersen a first game win by 21-17.



Saina picked up an early lead in the second game and was ahead with 3 points at 6-3. However, the Danish recovered soon with some brilliant cross-court moves at 6-7. At the interval, Saina had a three-point lead of 11-8. Christophersen was trying to play versatile moves all over the court which made Saina look fatigued and eventually the lead closed down at 12-12. The Danish eventually took the lead in the race and went on winning point by point. Sainaclosed in at 16-18 and then an error by opponent made it 17-18. However, Christophersen reigned supreme and earned three match points. She went on winning 20-17.





Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala (Source: Orleans Masters Badminton/Facebook)

However, Krishna and Vishnu cheered up the Indian camp with a 21-17 21-17 win over English pair of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood in a 35 minute semifinal clash to reach their maiden final of a Super 100 event. The Indian duo, playing their first event together this year, will take on fourth seeded English combination of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the title clash on Sunday.



Krishna and Vishnu had a slender 4-2 early on but the English paur soon jumped to a 11-8 lead at the break. However, the Indian pai soon caught up at 13-13 and marched on to seal the opening game. In the second game, Krishna and Vishnu slowly moved ahead to a 11-7 advantage at the interval and even though their rivals narrowed down the gap to 15-17, the Indian duo ensured there was no hiccups.

Krishna, 21, is India's no. 1 ranked doubles player and used to pair up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in his junior days. After Satwik and Chirag Shetty were paired together, Krishna started playing with Dhruv Kapila since November, 2016. The duo continued for two and a half years before separating in 2019.

The 20-year-old Vishnu also played with a few other Indian doubles players in his junior days. He and Ishaan Bhatnagar had reached the finals at the 2019 Bulgarian Junior international.









