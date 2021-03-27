'Saina' movie makers confuse Saina Nehwal with Sania Mirza

'Saina', the sports biopic on India's ace badminton star Saina Nehwal drawing praises and good reviews across since its release on Friday. Directed by Amol Gupte, the Parineeti Chopra-starrer film narrates quite a gritty and motivational story about dedication, optimism and Saina Nehwal's drive to be number one in the world.

However, in doing so, the movie commits a basic mistake. In one of the scenes of the movie, it confuses Saina Nehwal with Sania Mirza. In one of the stills of the films, when little Saina, portrayed by Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye wins the U-13 title in the film, her success is shown through a newspaper cutting which reads "Sania wins u-13 singles title". The scene in this movie appears when Saina wins four titles in one day - State titles of Andhra Pradesh in U-10 singles and doubles, U-13 singles and doubles.

A Twitter handle pointed this out on Saturday:

The makers of #SainaMovie should be careful.. This is basic thing. how can they mistake "sania" for "saina". pic.twitter.com/KNDeXG5Gvw — Deluded Dhyan Chand (@IndiaKaHockey) March 27, 2021

It shows how the filmmakers confused Saina Nehwal and instead used 'Sania' in the newspaper cutting. It is though one of the common mistakes made to date, but this appearing in a feature film that too a biopic on India's first female World no. 1 shuttler reveals the carelessness of the filmmakers.







