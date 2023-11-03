PV Sindhu withdraws from Syed Modi, hints at return next year

India's badminton sensation PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the prestigious Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament due to an injury to her left knee.

This annual badminton tournament, named after the legendary Indian player Syed Modi, holds a special place in the hearts of Indian badminton enthusiasts. Sindhu, who is the defending champion in singles, has decided to skip the tournament this year.

Last week, PV Sindhu revealed that she would be sidelined for "a few weeks" due to an ongoing issue with her left knee. The decision to withdraw from the Syed Modi event could be closely linked to this recurring injury.

This unfortunate setback began during her campaign at the French Open Super 750 when she experienced discomfort in her left knee. The discomfort forced her to retire hurt during her Round of 16 match against Supanida Katethong.

P V Sindhu and Aditi Bhat have withdrawn from the Syed Modi International S300 pic.twitter.com/Lus5McW00C — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) November 3, 2023

Sindhu's left knee issue not only led to her exit from the French Open but also cast doubts on her participation in subsequent tournaments.

She was compelled to miss the Hylo Open Super 300 in Germany, and the possibility of her playing at the upcoming Korea Masters and Japan Masters remains uncertain. Medical advice has prompted Sindhu to take a much-needed break to recover from her injury.



After winning the opening game 21-18, the second game was tied 1-1 when Sindhu made the difficult decision to give a walkover. It was during this second game that Sindhu stretched her left knee beyond its limits while attempting to return a drop shot from her opponent. This mid-game withdrawal surprised many and even led to a warning from the chair umpire.

Fellow Indian player Aditi Bhat has also withdrawn from the Syed Modi Super 300 tournament.