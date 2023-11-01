PV Sindhu diagnosed with left knee niggle, out for a 'few weeks'

PV Sindhu has ruled herself out for a 'few weeks' as she came up with an update about her troubled left knee.

Last week, she felt discomfort in her left knee at the French Open Super 750 which forced her to retire hurt during her Round of 16 match against Supanida Katethong.



"After returning from and undergoing a knee scan, we've found a niggle in my left knee," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "In hindsight, conceding the match was the best call."

The injury meant Sindhu has to give this week's Hylo Open Super 300 in Germany a miss, while uncertainty looms large at her participation at the Korea Masters and Japan Masters as "doctors have suggested a few weeks of rest".

"The break is also an opportunity to focus on the upcoming Olympics," she added.

Last week, Sindhu pulled out of her match after winning the opening game 21-18 against Katethong. In the second game, the score was tied 1-1. It was then Sindhu decided to give a walkover.



Sindhu had stretched her left knee beyond the limit while returning a drop shot from Katethong in the second game.

After her rare mid-game withdrawal, Sindhu took to social media to explain why she needed to take prolonged timeouts, which also resulted in a warning from the chair umpire.

"I have always taken pride in my career to use minimal medical breaks or injury timeouts. However, I chose to respect my body," Sindhu wrote then.

Sindhu, who made back-to-back semifinal finishes at the Denmark Open and Arctic Open, rose to the top 10 of the BWF World Rankings last week. However, on the back of a second-round exit, she slipped to the 11th position in the world rankings this week.