PV Sindhu's energy and friendliness motivates me: HS Prannoy

Seasoned shuttler HS Prannoy has had a rough ride over the last two years but he displayed a remarkable performance at the World Championships 2021 to reach the quarter-finals. The 29-year-old said one of the things that helped him last month was having PV Sindhu's positive energy around him while training.

A lot would have been on the line for the Delhi-based shuttler at the World Championships in Spain, but he said he felt relaxed and motivated because of the friendly relations within the Indian badminton contingent.

"PV Sindhu is one player who puts her 100 percent whenever she's on the court. She always loves training and never cribs about it much. And whenever we play, it's important to make interesting and energetic decisions. I'm one guy who just keeps having conversations with everyone," Prannoy told The Bridge.

HS Prannoy managed to surprise PV Sindhu with a trick shot in a training session

Prannoy and Sindhu were training together at the World Championships. He said he stunned the double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu with a trick shot during one of their sparring sessions.



"The urge to train everyday is very important and for that the friendship needs to be in a much better mindset. With someone like Sindhu, our batch has been really good, we respect each other. Nobody has those grudges against anyone. As players, we are able to keep the friendship intact and switch on court and off court really well," Prannoy said.

Beating Viktor Axelsen gave a lot of confidence: Prannoy





The World Championships quarterfinal would have seemed a step too far for Prannoy, given the obstacles he has faced in recent years.

He was diagnosed with a gastroesophageal reflux disease (a digestive ailment in which stomach acid or bile irritates the food pipe lining) and things became worse for him after contracting Covid-19 in November 2020.



However, Prannoy thinks that he could have done better at the World Championships if the draw was easier. He failed to overcome eventual men's singles gold medallist Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the quarter-finals.

HS Prannoy at the 2021 Badminton World Championships (Source: Badminton Photo)

"Last few months were not bad, it was decent. Wanted to play a few tournaments where I could go deep till the quarter-finals. I would have loved to play at least one semi-final but then that's how things are sometimes," he said.



"You might get tough draws at times but I think it was promising to have a couple of good victories under the belt, especially starting from Indonesia Masters, beating Viktor (Axelsen) gave a lot of confidence. It wasn't easy at World Championships, I had to play longer matches and reaching till the quarters was a big achievement, considering the circumstances. But I would have loved to come back with a medal," he added.

Upcoming challenges

The World No. 26, meanwhile, continues to master the challenge of handling slow shuttlecocks which were largely used during the tournaments in Indonesia.

"Indonesia Masters had a very slow shuttle when compared to the rest of the events. But the World Championships was not really slow, I felt it was on a really comfortable side," Prannoy said.

"I think out of 10 tournaments, seven of them, these days, we are getting slow shuttles."

The new year will continue to be important for Prannoy as he gears up for the next challenge at the India Open 2022, which will run from January 11 to 16.



