How GoSports Foundation stepped up to fund HS Prannoy's BWF World Championship journey

There was much talk over the past week regarding the performance of Indian shuttles at the BWF World Championships. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth were the eventual medallists from Indian winning bronze and silver respectively. Amongst the quarterfinalist, HS Prannoy came close to winning a medal for himself as well as he lost out to eventual winner Loh Kean Yew. Prannoy's run-up to the tournament however was somewhat different from his competitors and deserves a mention.

Have a read!



A bit on my World Championships Journey 2021~



Thank you @GoSportsVoices 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JmefMw6j9a — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) December 19, 2021

In a tweet posted after the conclusion of the tournament, Prannoy gave a shoutout to the GoSports Foundation. This foundation needs no introduction given its stellar work in uplifting the state of athlete representation and giving due recognition to sportspersons in India. Prannoy gave an insight into how he was completely unprepared for the tournament given the unexpected entry he got just a week before the matches commenced. Despite the selection, he was heading towards a withdrawal due to the paucity of funds on his end. Contrary to popular belief, certain athletes have to fund their own travel, accommodation, and overall expenditure when taking part in certain foreign tournaments. Prannoy was one of them and it was here that the GoSports Foundation came in.

Prannoy thanked the foundation in a heartfelt tweet and gave a special mention of how they have supported him for around 10 years in his professional badminton career. His story is another reminder of the immense talent that goes to waste in a country that has failed to prioritize its sportsperson's welfare and career. The GoSports Foundation is just one of the few saviors in an up-and-coming field that lacks requisite attention and adequate care.