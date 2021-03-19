Badminton
All England Open 2021: PV Sindhu Badminton Quarterfinal Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, When & Where to Watch
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy are the only surviving Indians at the quarter-final stage of the tournament.
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy are the only surviving Indians left at the All England Badminton Open 2021 after a day of mixed results for India.
While PV Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-8, 21-8 in straight sets to enter the last eight of women's singles, the young Lakshya Sen produced a magical performance against French Thomas Rouxel to defeat him 21-18, 21-17 and enter the quarterfinals of men's singles.
On the other hand, the Ponnappa-Reddy pair beat Bulgarian pair of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 21-17, 21-10 to mark their presence in the quarterfinals of the ongoing All England Badminton Open.
All the other Indians in the fray – Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Dhruv Kapila and Meghna Jakkampudi, lost their respective matches to crash out of the tournament from the Round of 16.
Schedule for Quarterfinals — India
Women's Singles
PV Sindhu (India) v/s Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) – around 7:30 PM IST in Court 1
Women's Doubles
Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy (India) v/s Selena Piek/Cheryl Seinen (Netherlands) – around 3:30 PM IST in Court 2
Men's Singles
Lakshya Sen (India) v/s Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) – around 5:00 PM IST in Court 2
Preview — PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu will be up against the World Number 5 from Japan, Akane Yamaguchi in the All-England Badminton Open 2021 quarterfinal. Though Sindhu holds a 10-7 edge over the Japanese, the current form of both the players suggests it would be no cakewalk for the Indian. Sindhu will certainly need to be at her best if she needs to stand any chance of further extending her grip over the 23-year-old from Japan.
The world number 30th ranked pair from India, Ponnappa and Reddy will be up against the Dutch duo of Piek and Seinen who are ranked 24th in the world. This would be a tough challenge for the Indian duo keeping in mind that they have never encountered the Dutch pair at the highest level. While Piek and Seinen are coming off a top 8 finish at the Swiss Open, the Indian pair had crashed out in the round of 16 in the same tournament.
The ever-improving Indian youngster, Lakshya Sen will be up against a lower-ranked opponent in the form of the Dutch Mark Caljouw in the quarterfinals of the men's singles. The duo had met earlier once, with Sen registering a win. The Indian has been in some stupendous form throughout this tournament and one would expect him to take this match home.
Live Streaming, When & Where to Watch
The matches would be telecast by the Star Sports Network and can also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.