All England Open 2021: PV Sindhu Badminton Quarterfinal Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, When & Where to Watch

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy are the only surviving Indians left at the All England Badminton Open 2021 after a day of mixed results for India.



While PV Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-8, 21-8 in straight sets to enter the last eight of women's singles, the young Lakshya Sen produced a magical performance against French Thomas Rouxel to defeat him 21-18, 21-17 and enter the quarterfinals of men's singles. On the other hand, the Ponnappa-Reddy pair beat Bulgarian pair of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 21-17, 21-10 to mark their presence in the quarterfinals of the ongoing All England Badminton Open.

Tremendous achievement for @sikkireddy and @P9Ashwini as they become the first Indian women's doubles pair in history to make the quarterfinals of the #AllEngland after beating the Stoeva sisters 21-17, 21-10.@BAI_Media — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 18, 2021

All the other Indians in the fray – Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth and the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Dhruv Kapila and Meghna Jakkampudi, lost their respective matches to crash out of the tournament from the Round of 16.

Schedule for Quarterfinals — India Women's Singles PV Sindhu (India) v/s Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) – around 7:30 PM IST in Court 1 Women's Doubles Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy (India) v/s Selena Piek/Cheryl Seinen (Netherlands) – around 3:30 PM IST in Court 2 Men's Singles Lakshya Sen (India) v/s Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) – around 5:00 PM IST in Court 2 Preview — PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi PV Sindhu will be up against the World Number 5 from Japan, Akane Yamaguchi in the All-England Badminton Open 2021 quarterfinal. Though Sindhu holds a 10-7 edge over the Japanese, the current form of both the players suggests it would be no cakewalk for the Indian. Sindhu will certainly need to be at her best if she needs to stand any chance of further extending her grip over the 23-year-old from Japan.