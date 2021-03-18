PV Sindhu reaches quarterfinals of All England Open Badminton Championships

India's ace female shuttler PV Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the All England Open Badminton Championships on Thursday, after she beat Denmarks Line Christophersen 21-8, 21-8 in the Round of 16.

Following her runners-up finish at the Swiss Open last week, PV Sindhu began her campaign at the All England Open Badminton Championships on a winning note as she beat World No. 32 Soniia Cheah 21-11, 21-17 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Since its inception, the All England Open has been one of the oldest and prestigious badminton tournament. World champion PV Sindhu will aim to finish on the top podium with her fierce rival Carolina Marin deciding to give the tournament a miss. Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal will aim to regain some confidence from this tournament.

The All England Open 2021 though will not carry any point for the Road to Tokyo it serves as a vital preparatory event in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.