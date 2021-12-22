The one where Kidambi Srikanth adjusted a practice session to watch Baahubali

Fresh off his World Championships silver medal win and after having broken into the Top 10 of the BWF rankings again, Kidambi Srikanth is back to where his heart is - India. As glittery as the last couple of months may have been for the Indian badminton star who played back-to-back semi-finals and ultimately a final at the World Championships in Huelva, Spain, it was also incredibly hectic to keep fit, douse the feelings of homesickness and keep at bay the cravings for a delicious preparation of Hyderabadi biriyani.

Interacting with The Bridge exclusively on an Instagram live from his Hyderabad home, Kidambi Srikanth looked relaxed and happy and gushed about many of his non-badminton love affairs. Chief of his love affairs is the one Kidambi Srikanth, the recently ranked World No. 10 shuttler, shares with the movies.

Way back in 2015, the word was that Kidambi Srikanth, then at the beginning of his heydays as a champion, had perhaps missed a practice session to rush to the movie theatres to catch the first-day show of Baahubali.

Remembering the incident with a chuckle, Kidambi Srikanth went on to clarify, "I didn't miss the morning session. I got a ticket for the 9 am show. I finished my session by 7-7:30 and then I went for the film. I did an early morning session - from 4:30 or so," the 28-year-old sheepishly recalled, revealing that he might be ready to push and adjust around his schedule when a Rajamouli film is on the horizon.



Not only that, but Srikanth had also shared earlier that someday he'd like to try out his hand at directing, and growing up in the heart of Tollywood where films are the rage, it is no surprise that Srikanth would one day want to cast Prabhas, Allu Arjun for a movie. Asked who he would like to play himself in his biopic, Kidambi Srikanth, ever-shy and humble said that he would like to play himself in his biopic if he got the chance.

While we are sure there is a lot more to see from Kidambi Srikanth in 2022 and onwards to the 2024 Paris Olympics, we are also excited for this movie buff side of the former World No. 1 who is already making plans to catch the epic RRR in the theatres right after India Open 2022.