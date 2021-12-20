After winning bronze at the World Championships, Lakshya Sen wants to watch Spider-man: No Way Home

While Spider-man: No Way Home has already sent the Marvel fans reeling in a tizzy as the Tom Holland-starrer is being hailed as one of the best superhero movies of all time, young Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen, who just won the bronze medal at the World Championships in Huelva, Spain is also equally excited about the latest from the Marvel franchise.

Just 20 years of age and marvelously talented, Lakshya Sen became the youngest Indian man to win a medal at his debut World Championships after packing in some excellent performances and going toe to toe against Kenta Nishimoto, Kevin Cordon en route to a delicious semi-final clash against former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth. Although Sen lost to Srikanth, who went on to bag the silver medal against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, Sen created history in the process for this exceptional feat.

Moment to savour! ❤️@srikidambi became 1st 🇮🇳 Male shuttler to win 🥈at #WorldChampionships while @lakshya_sen became 3rd 🇮🇳 Male shuttler to grab 🥉medal. This took India's medal tally at #BWFWorldChampionhips to 1️⃣2️⃣ medals 🔥👏#IndiaontheRise#Badminton

📸 Badminton Photo pic.twitter.com/NdP98aY8Hi — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 19, 2021

The badminton schedule has been particularly hectic and demanding and Lakshya Sen, in a televised interview with NDTV India after his bronze medal win mentioned how his mother has demanded that he should come back home now and take some rest. Sen, is also equally eager about this idea as the season has been super taxing and he mentioned that he plans to take a week off and spend some time with his family and also treat himself to a watch of the latest Spider-man movie, as soon as he can.



The Marvel and Lee Chong Wei fan that he is, Sen himself is very athletic and flexible and can be seen diving for retrieving some epic shots and getting back on his feet in no time. Sen, commented on his "amazing rallies" but also mentioned that diving so much is not a good thing tactically, no matter how Spider-man-like he may be at it, and going into the future, he hopes to reduce that game style of his to avoid injuries.

But for now, Sen is all ready to get united with his favorite Marvel superhero as he takes the silver screen, and Spider-man: No Way Home will be right on top of Sen's watchlist as soon as the boy from Almora reaches, well, his own home!

