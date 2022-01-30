Odisha Open Final LIVE: Unnati Hooda and Kiran George win Gold, Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of the Odisha Open 2022. We have an action-packed Sunday lined up with multiple matches comprising unexpected finalists aiming to make their mark at this BWF event.

In the women singles event, Unnati Hooda will take on Smit Toshniwal after both of them defeated higher-ranked national-level players in the semi finals.

In the men's singles event, unseeded player Kiran George will be in action and will be taking on Priyanshu Rawat in the final.

Stay tuned for live updates on our website of the same.