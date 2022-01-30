Badminton
Odisha Open Final LIVE: Unnati Hooda and Kiran George win Gold, Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for live updates of consecutive final encounters in the men's and women's singles event at the Odisha Open.
Welcome to the live blog of the Odisha Open 2022. We have an action-packed Sunday lined up with multiple matches comprising unexpected finalists aiming to make their mark at this BWF event.
In the women singles event, Unnati Hooda will take on Smit Toshniwal after both of them defeated higher-ranked national-level players in the semi finals.
In the men's singles event, unseeded player Kiran George will be in action and will be taking on Priyanshu Rawat in the final.
Live Updates
- 30 Jan 2022 8:16 AM GMT
Thank you for joining us!
- 30 Jan 2022 8:14 AM GMT
What a match!
No one expected it to be this intense but the two stars on the court really gave in their all. Rajawat will be disappointed but definitely has a lot to take away from this match while Geroge has done brilliantly to seal the match.
- 30 Jan 2022 8:12 AM GMT
George wins it!
We have a winner and Kiran George ends this 3 game match by winning the final game 21-18.
- 30 Jan 2022 8:11 AM GMT
it's intense
K George-19 P Rajawat-18 is the score right now and its just a matter of a few minutes before we have a winner
- 30 Jan 2022 8:03 AM GMT
K George-13 P Rajawat-12
George fights back to take the lead again