Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Odisha Open Final LIVE: Unnati Hooda and Kiran George win Gold, Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for live updates of consecutive final encounters in the men's and women's singles event at the Odisha Open.

Odisha Open Final LIVE: Unnati Hooda and Kiran George win Gold, Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-30T13:46:55+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of the Odisha Open 2022. We have an action-packed Sunday lined up with multiple matches comprising unexpected finalists aiming to make their mark at this BWF event.

In the women singles event, Unnati Hooda will take on Smit Toshniwal after both of them defeated higher-ranked national-level players in the semi finals.

In the men's singles event, unseeded player Kiran George will be in action and will be taking on Priyanshu Rawat in the final.

Stay tuned for live updates on our website of the same.

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation Bai 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X