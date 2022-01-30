Australian Open Men's Finals LIVE: Rafael Nadal wins 21st Grand Slam title — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

A very warm welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Australian Open 2022 Men's Singles Final clash.

The tennis stage couldn't have been set in a more spectacular way and no two players were better suited to lock horns for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup than Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. The stakes are major, as usual, with World No. 6 Rafael Nadal on the quest for a record-making 21st Grand Slam title that will see him surpass Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is on a history-making streak all his own and has fought off great opponents like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas to make his way into another Grand Slam final.

Fresh off his 2021 US Open win, Daniil Medvedev stands the chance to become the first man to win a Slam, following up to his debut Slam win, should he go on to defeat Rafa Nadal who leads their head-to-head 3-1.

