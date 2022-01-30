Tennis
Australian Open Men's Finals LIVE: Rafael Nadal wins 21st Grand Slam title — Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
With an epic clash on our cards and history up for grabs, Rafa Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev for the Australian Open crown.
A very warm welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Australian Open 2022 Men's Singles Final clash.
The tennis stage couldn't have been set in a more spectacular way and no two players were better suited to lock horns for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup than Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. The stakes are major, as usual, with World No. 6 Rafael Nadal on the quest for a record-making 21st Grand Slam title that will see him surpass Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Meanwhile, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is on a history-making streak all his own and has fought off great opponents like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas to make his way into another Grand Slam final.
Fresh off his 2021 US Open win, Daniil Medvedev stands the chance to become the first man to win a Slam, following up to his debut Slam win, should he go on to defeat Rafa Nadal who leads their head-to-head 3-1.
Follow all action live here:
Live Updates
- 30 Jan 2022 2:21 PM GMT
Thank you for joining us today!
It has been a 5-hour marathon that was worth it and will definitely go down in history as one of the greatest matches played in this tournament if not tennis as a whole. Tennis has won many fans today and this is exactly why people play, and more importantly, watch the sport.
- 30 Jan 2022 2:16 PM GMT
Rafas comeback has been both on and off the court
He represents years of commitment and hard work which almost could not materialize a few months ago. The Spaniard has battled hard to get back and win this tournament.
- 30 Jan 2022 2:13 PM GMT
AND HE DOES IT
Who would have thought that the 35-year-old Spaniard would do the unthinkable? Even he can't believe it after battling literally for every point in every game and set.
- 30 Jan 2022 2:02 PM GMT
5-5!
This is absolutely sensational. Medvedev has kept his belief till the end and has fought back to get back in the game
- 30 Jan 2022 1:56 PM GMT
Medvedev gives himself a final chance!
He makes it 5-4 and can make a comeback easily from this point.