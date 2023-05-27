Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu faces revenge match in semi — Live Score, Updates, Blog

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are the last Indians left in this tournament.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu reach Malaysia Masters 2023 semi-finals. (credits: BAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 May 2023 8:48 AM GMT

India's PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are in the last four of the Malaysia Masters. They will play their respective semifinals on Saturday. Double Olympic medallist Sindhu will face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung while Prannoy will face Christian Adinata.

Sindhu and Prannoy are the lone representatives from India remaining after Kidambi Srikanth was eliminated on Friday.

BadmintonPV SindhuHS Prannoy
