Malaysia Masters LIVE: PV Sindhu faces revenge match in semi — Live Score, Updates, Blog
PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are the last Indians left in this tournament.
India's PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are in the last four of the Malaysia Masters. They will play their respective semifinals on Saturday. Double Olympic medallist Sindhu will face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung while Prannoy will face Christian Adinata.
Sindhu and Prannoy are the lone representatives from India remaining after Kidambi Srikanth was eliminated on Friday.
Live Updates
- 27 May 2023 8:48 AM GMT
Sindhu trails 6-8 in 2nd Game
Sindhu falls behind again and now makes a mistake or two in trying to force her way back.
- 27 May 2023 8:42 AM GMT
Sindhu takes early lead in 2nd Game
The second game starts like the first one had - with both players not willing to concede even an inch. Sindhu lands a smash to take an early 2-1 lead again.
- 27 May 2023 8:38 AM GMT
Tunjung wins Game 1 21-14
Tunjung builds up momentum from that Sindhu mistake. And she takes the first game at the first time of asking with a drop shot.
- 27 May 2023 8:32 AM GMT
Sindhu trails 12-14 in Game 1
A misjudgement from Sindhu on the lines gets scores square at 12-12.
Tunjung now takes the lead, as Sindhu looks minuscule on a giant court. And the Indonesian comes up with a series of points!
- 27 May 2023 8:29 AM GMT
Sindhu leads 11-8 in Game 1
A battle of attrition playing out, both players looking for the empty spaces on court. Both players working hard to wrest the advantage. It's Sindhu who clinches the lead at the mid-game interval.
- 27 May 2023 8:24 AM GMT
Sindhu trails 5-6 in 1st game
Tunjung drags Sindhu all over the court as the tactical battles bloom, and then she finds the line with a smash. Tunjung now takes the lead.
- 27 May 2023 8:22 AM GMT
Sindhu leads 3-1 in 1st game
Tunjung gets her first point of the day helped by drift. Sindhu leads 3-1 in game 1.
- 27 May 2023 8:19 AM GMT
Sindhu wins 1st point of match
'Play', says the chair umpire and we're off! The first point of the day goes to the Indian, who smashes cross court.
- 27 May 2023 8:11 AM GMT
Revenge match for Sindhu
Sindhu was completely routed by Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in a lopsided women's singles title clash at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Madrid.
Up next is a chance for Sindhu to exact revenge.
- 27 May 2023 7:58 AM GMT
Potentially minutes away from Sindhu's match
Tan and Thinaah just 2 points away from securing a 2-set win in their womens doubles semifinal. This is the last match scheduled on Court 1 before Sindhu comes on.