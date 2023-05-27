WATCH: HS Prannoy consoles injured opponent in moment of sportsmanship

In a moment of sportsmanship and respect, star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy was seen consoling his injured opponent Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the men's singles semi-finals of Malaysia Masters 2023 on Saturday.

Coming on the back of three marathon matches, HS Prannoy was up against Indonesian youngster Christian Adinata in the semi-finals of the men's singles category of Malaysia Masters.

Prannoy started well with an 11-1 lead before Adinata made a comeback.

At the scoreline of 18-17 with Prannoy leading, Adinata attempted an overhead shot landing awkwardly on his knee and grimacing in pain.

Prannoy rushed immediately to check over the youngster and stayed there till he was carried into a wheelchair. The injury left everyone in shock including the commentators who were taken aback by the landing.

Adinata was struggling with his landing earlier in the game too, having had to take the help of sprays after landing awkwardly.

There were many sad faces in the crowd and they rose on their feet to applaud the outgoing Adinata and Prannoy's gesture of sportsmanship. After Adinata was put in the wheelchair, Prannoy gave the coach a hug and had a chat with Adinata.

sportsmanship 👏🏻 hopefully it’s nothing serious ;( have a good recovery cea! pic.twitter.com/sEVL2eP8Di — bobe (@bobeside) May 27, 2023

HS Prannoy will face the winner of the semi-final between Lin Chun and Weng Hong on Sunday in search for his first title this season. This will be his first final since the Swiss Open in March 2022.

