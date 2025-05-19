Malaysia Masters 2025: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy return to action - Preview

India's PV Sindhu will return to the BWF World Tour circuit for the first time since March at the 2025 Malaysia Masters Super 500, which is set to commence in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Sindhu, who has had a forgettable outing in the season so far with three first round losses in four tournaments, will hope for a change of fortunes in Malaysia.

The double Olympic medallist also had an underwhelming run at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships, winning just a single match, while also losing tamely in the two matches she played at the 2025 Sudirman Cup.

Sindhu will look to draw inspiration from her run into the final at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 last year. She had then lost out to Zhi Yi Wang of China in a tense three-game battle.

The former world champion will open her campaign against Japan's Natsuki Nidaira. She could also set up a R16 and quarter-final clash against fellow Indians Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod respectively, provided they win their respective matches.

The young Unnati Hooda, who impressed with a semi-final run at the Taipei Open two weeks ago, will also start her campaign in the women's singles main draw.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy is also slated to return to the BWF World Tour for the first time since the Swiss Open in March, in men's singles.

Prannoy has also looked a pale shadow of himself, failing to go past the second round in five BWF World Tour events this season. He also heads into the Malaysia Masters, having lost both his contests at the 2025 Sudirman Cup.

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Ayush Shetty, and Priyanshu Rajawat will be the other Indians in men's singles main draw with Lakshya Sen once again skipping an event after his last week's first round loss to Nhat Ngyuen at the Thailand Open.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will continue to sit out. Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, who won the St Denis Reunion Open last week, will lead the Indian challenge.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand who returned to action last week at the Thailand Open won't be in action.

Elsewhere, the fast-rising Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be the ones to watch out for, in mixed doubles.

Indians in action

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Kidambi Srikanth (Q), Sankar Subramanian (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q)

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Anmol Kharb (Q)

Men's Doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Pruthvi Roy-Sai Pratheek

Women's Doubles: Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi, Vaishnavi Khadekar-Alisha Khan, Prerana Alvekar-Mrunmayee Deshpande, Rashmi Ganesh-Sania Sikkandar

Mixed Doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Dhurv Kapila, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde, Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Mohit Jaglan-Lakshita Jaglan (Q), Shivam Sharma-Poorvisha Ram (Q)

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from 2025 Malaysia Masters Super 500 on BWF YouTube channel.