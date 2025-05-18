St Denis Reunion Open 2025: Isharani Baruah, Hariharan-Ruban crowned champions

Indian shuttler Isharani Baruah was crowned the women's singles champion at the 2025 St Denis Reunion Open on Sunday with a 21-19, 21-15 straight games win over fellow Indian Shriyanshi Valishetty.

The win marked Baruah's fourth International Challenge level title.

In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi outclassed second seeds Mael Cattoen and Lucas Renoir of France 21-12, 21-11 to claim the title.

Baruah's dominant campaign

Baruah's path to the title was marked by increasing dominance as the tournament progressed.

After defeating Malya Hoareau of France 21-17, 21-15 in the opening round, she overcame a slow start against Ukraine's Mariia Stoliarenko to win 18-21, 21-11, 21-10 in the round of 16.

The quarter-final saw her dispatch compatriot Tanvi Sharma 21-15, 21-13 before delivering a stunning performance in the semi-final against top seed and fellow Indian Tasnim Mir, whom she dismantled 21-7, 21-9.

Doubles delight for India

Hariharan and Ruban's title run included impressive victories throughout the tournament. The pair began their campaign by defeating Jean Bernard Bongout and Georges Julien Paul 21-12, 21-9 in the round of 16, followed by a 21-14, 21-16 quarter-final win over Kuwait's Dev Ayyappan and Dhiren Ayyappan.

Their toughest test came in the semi-finals where they rallied from a game down to overcome the Malaysian combination of Ashraf Daniel Md Zakaria and M Ariffin Nazri Md Zakaria 18-21, 21-18, 21-17.

Bhardwaj finishes as runner-up

In men's singles, B.M Rahul Bhardwaj's impressive run ended in the final as he was overpowered by second seed Riki Takei of Japan 7-21, 5-21.

Earlier, Bhardwaj had shown tremendous resilience in the semifinals, edging out Israel's Misha Zilberman in a hard-fought three-game encounter 21-17, 16-21, 21-19.

India finished the tournament with two titles while Japan claimed the men's singles crown.



