Thailand Open 2025: Lakshya Sen faces third first-round exit of 2025

India's no.1 men's singles player, Lakshya Sen, faced his third first-round exit in just the fifth BWF World tour tournament of the year at the Thailand Open in the Nimibutr Stadium, Patumwan, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Lakshya fell to a dreadful 18-21, 21-9, 17-21 defeat against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in 80 minutes in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

This was the third meeting between the two players and the first time that the Irish shuttler got the better of Lakshya, who had won the previous two clashes in straight games.

The Indian had a poor start to the game as Nhat took a big lead of five points after the mid-game interval, which Lakshya could not recover from despite winning four points on a trot. He conceded it 18-21.

Lakshya bounced back well in the second game, winning it easily by 21-9 to force a decider.

However, he could not continue the momentum and lost his final game 17-21, ending his run in the tournament.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap and Unnati Hooda progressed to the second round with good wins over Japanese and Thai opponents, respectively.

Aakarshi edged past higher-ranked Kaoru Sugiyama of Japan (21-16, 20-22, 22-20) in a hard-fought three-game encounter, while Unnati knocked out Thamonwan Nithiittikrai (21-14, 18-21, 23-21) in a hour long match.

The star Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who were returning after a long injury break, had a good start to the tournament as they clinched a straight game (21-5, 21-13) win over Malaysia's Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.