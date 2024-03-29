Lakshya Sen unofficially confirms his place at the Paris Olympics

Indian star shuttler, Lakshya Sen has unofficially confirmed his berth for the Paris Olympics via ranking quota, he is now the second Indian men's singles player for India to qualify for this Olympics after HS Prannoy.

After Lakshya's qualification, India will have two representations in the men's singles category at the same Olympics after 20 years. Earlier, in the 2004 Athens Olympics, Abhinn Shyam Gupta and Nikhil Kanetkar were the ones who qualified in the men's singles discipline.

Lakshya who was in bad form and was lagging outside the top 16 in the Race to Paris Rankings, before the start of the year, had a tremendous past month making it to the two back-to-back semis at the French Open Super 750 and All England Super 1000 events respectively.

He has reached 12th position in the Race to Paris and has a very good difference with the players outside the top 16. Hence, none of them can overtake him with just one tournament left before the closing of the rankings. So, he confirmed his debut at this biggest quadrennial event.

Earlier, HS Prannoy, ranked 9th in the Race to Paris Rankings has already confirmed his place in men's singles while two-time Olympics medalist, PV Sindhu will be the lone representative for India in women's singles.

World no.1 pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankreddy and Chirag Shetty will lead India in the men's doubles category in the second consecutive Olympics. Meanwhile, in women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are in a very tricky position for the Paris Quota as 5-6 pairs are fighting for the 4 available spots.