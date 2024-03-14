HS Prannoy mathematically books his berth for Paris Olympics

India's no.1, men's singles player, HS. Prannoy has mathematically confirmed his qualification for the Paris Olympics after the exit of Kidambi Srikanth from the Race to Paris Olympics Qualification.

A country can have a maximum of two players in the singles category on the virtue both of them need to be in the top 16 in the final Race to Paris Ranking list to be published on 28th April 2024.

HS Prannoy currently sitting in the 8th position( 74,897 points) alongside Lakshya Sen in 15th (59,221 Points) are the only two Indian players in the top 16 race to Paris Rankings after the French Open 2024.

Third Indian, Kidambi Srikanth, currently sitting on 26th rank with 47,943 points can't enter the top 16 rankings after his first-round exit from the All England Open, which makes it a quota confirmation for HS Prannoy for his debut Olympics at Paris this year.

Prannoy had a fabulous 2023 winning his first-ever Super 500 title at Malaysia Masters and the bronze medals at the World Championships, and Asian Games. Though, he has a feeble 2024 struggling with form and injuries will try to bounce back to its peak before the Olympics.

Haseena Sunilkumar Prannoy has mathematically Qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Mens Singles Category 💪👏 pic.twitter.com/mW6WoJv8Ku — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) March 14, 2024

Earlier, top Indian female shuttler, PV Sindhu also confirmed her spot for the third straight appearance at the Olympics in the women's singles category while world no.1, men's doubles pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty confirmed there back to back appearance at this prestigious event.