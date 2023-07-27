Badminton
Japan Open LIVE: Prannoy takes on Srikanth, Lakshya in action- Socres, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2023.
A total of five Indian singles players and pair will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2023.
While Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on each other in an all-Indian clash, Lakshya Sen will play Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.
In doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will take on Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida while Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be up against Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede.
Stay tuned for all the updates.
Live Updates
- 27 July 2023 3:17 AM GMT
Treesa and Gayatri are knocked out!
The Indian pair failed to sustain the pressure again and they lose the second game 21-19 to bow out of the tournament.
- 27 July 2023 3:02 AM GMT
The crowd cheers on as the Japanese pair take a slender lead of 11-10 in the first game.
The Indian pair has thrown away another lead as they were leading 9-7 but two errors in costed them the lead.
- 27 July 2023 2:52 AM GMT
A big roar from Lakshya as he wins the match point and he moves to quarter-finals.The Indian shuttler has overcome the local boy Kanta Tsuneyama 21-14, 21-16 in straight games to book his berth in the quarter-finals of the Japan Open 2023.
- 27 July 2023 2:49 AM GMT
Treesa/Gayatri loses a thriller!
The Indian pair will be feeling extremely hard done by as they lose the first game 21-23. A proper thriller which went from the Japanese leading 19-17 to 20-20 and then the Japanese pair winning it 23-21 courstey a net error from Gayatri.
- 27 July 2023 2:47 AM GMT
Lakshya and Kanta play 41-shot rally!
Both shuttlers are going neck-to-neck here as the game is moving at a snail's pace with longer rallies. Kanta has a lead of 16-15 at the moment.
- 27 July 2023 2:42 AM GMT
The women's doubles match is a roller-coaster.
The Indian pair made a comeback from 7-11 down and were leading 14-12. The Japanese pair then took three points on the trot and made it 16-16.
- 27 July 2023 2:37 AM GMT
Lakshya leads 11-9 in the second game.
The Indian shuttler has continued his momentum and his winners are troubling Kanta Tsuneyama more than often.
- 27 July 2023 2:35 AM GMT
Treesa and Gayatri are trailing in the first game.
The Indian pair is trailing 7-11 at the first mid-game break and they need to focus on the errors on the net.