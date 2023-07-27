Japan Open LIVE: Prannoy takes on Srikanth, Lakshya in action- Socres, Updates, Results, Blog

A total of five Indian singles players and pair will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2023.

While Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will take on each other in an all-Indian clash, Lakshya Sen will play Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

In doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will take on Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida while Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be up against Jeppe Bay/Lasse Molhede.

Stay tuned for all the updates.