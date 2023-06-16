Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Open LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open 2023.

Indonesia Open LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
X

HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Jun 2023 8:00 AM GMT

India will be represented by Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2023.

While Kidambi will take on All England champion Li Shi Feng, HS Prannoy will be up against third seed Kodai Naraoka. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Adrianto in men's doubles.

Stay tuned for updates.


Live Updates

2023-06-16 07:13:53
Badminton
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X