Indonesia Open LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

India will be represented by Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2023.

While Kidambi will take on All England champion Li Shi Feng, HS Prannoy will be up against third seed Kodai Naraoka. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Adrianto in men's doubles.



Stay tuned for updates.



