Indonesia Open: Satwik/Chirag knock out world rank 1 pair

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned world rank 1 pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Adrianto of Indonesia to reach the semi-finals of Indonesia Open 2023 on Friday.

The Indian pair defeated the home favourites in straight games 21-13, 21-13.

Currently ranked number 5 in the world, Satwik/Chirag came determined from the first shot to win as Chirag Shetty scored the first point off an aggressive winner.

The Indian duo started with a lead of 4-0 before the Indonesian pair found some rhythm and made it 3-5. Chirag struck two consecutive winners to lead 11-7 at the mid-game break.

Although there was no stopping the Indian pair after the break as they raced to a lead of 14-7 aided by some fierce strokeplay.

The top-seeded pair tried to make a comeback by taking fives to make the scoreline 12-17 but Satwik/Chirag took four consecutive points to win the first game 21-13.

Satwik/Chirag thump World Number 1 home pair of Fajar/Rian to reach the semifinals of the #IndonesiaOpen2023 ✨



Absolute domination by the Indian duo!



Score: 21-13, 21-13 pic.twitter.com/MoOOlBPr9g — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 16, 2023

The second game started more balanced with the Indonesian pair leading for the first time but the Indian pair never lost control of the match and tied it at 7-7.

Chirag Shetty smashed twice and Satwik deceived the Indonesian pair with his drops to lead 11-7 at the mid-game break.

After the break, the Indian duo came out for the kill and started taking points with their winners. The Indonesian pair tried to make a comeback but from a lead of 17-12, the Indian pair finished the game to silence the Istora Senyan.

Coming on the back of two early-round exits in previous tournaments, the Indian duo has found their rhythm and will face the winners of Kang Min Hyuk/ Seo Seung Jae and Leo Rolly Carnando/ Daniel Marthin in the semi-finals tomorrow.