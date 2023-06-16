Indonesia Open: Satwik/Chirag knock out world rank 1 pair

Asian Games
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Jun 2023 11:54 AM GMT

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned world rank 1 pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Adrianto of Indonesia to reach the semi-finals of Indonesia Open 2023 on Friday.

The Indian pair defeated the home favourites in straight games 21-13, 21-13.

Currently ranked number 5 in the world, Satwik/Chirag came determined from the first shot to win as Chirag Shetty scored the first point off an aggressive winner.

The Indian duo started with a lead of 4-0 before the Indonesian pair found some rhythm and made it 3-5. Chirag struck two consecutive winners to lead 11-7 at the mid-game break.

Although there was no stopping the Indian pair after the break as they raced to a lead of 14-7 aided by some fierce strokeplay.

The top-seeded pair tried to make a comeback by taking fives to make the scoreline 12-17 but Satwik/Chirag took four consecutive points to win the first game 21-13.

The second game started more balanced with the Indonesian pair leading for the first time but the Indian pair never lost control of the match and tied it at 7-7.

Chirag Shetty smashed twice and Satwik deceived the Indonesian pair with his drops to lead 11-7 at the mid-game break.

After the break, the Indian duo came out for the kill and started taking points with their winners. The Indonesian pair tried to make a comeback but from a lead of 17-12, the Indian pair finished the game to silence the Istora Senyan.

Coming on the back of two early-round exits in previous tournaments, the Indian duo has found their rhythm and will face the winners of Kang Min Hyuk/ Seo Seung Jae and Leo Rolly Carnando/ Daniel Marthin in the semi-finals tomorrow.

