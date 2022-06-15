Indonesia Open 2022: HS Prannoy upsets Lakshya Sen in first round

We are on the 2nd day of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta and Indian shuttlers are having very mixed results. Day 2 had important games such as Lakshya Sen taking on HS Prannoy in an epic first-round clash and then Kidambi Srikanth set to take on Frenchman Brice Leverdez.

World No. 9 Lakshya was the favourite for the first match of the day as he got the better of Prannoy both the times they have met before, in 2022 itself.

HS Prannoy in action against Lakshya Sen (Source: Badminton Photo)

But on this occasion of an all-Indian clash, HS Prannoy dominated Lakshya Sen in every aspect to win the game very easily with a score line of 21-10,21-9. From the word go, Lakshya looked out of confidence despite recently reaching the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters and Prannoy looked in supreme touch having played last in the glorious Thomas Cup triumph of India.



HS Prannoy had some outrageous returns and smashes which Lakshya had no answer to. We hope this is just a small blip in his form and he will return strongly.

In another pleasant tiding, Dhruv and Arjun defeated higher-ranked Matsui & Takeuchi 27-25, 18-21, 21-19 in a match which went on for 83 minutes.

After PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth lost on Day 1, Prannoy and Srikanth are the best bets for India for the podium finishes.