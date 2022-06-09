Indonesia Masters 2022: Lakshya Sen eases into quarterfinals

World No. 9 Lakshya Sen remained in cruise control at the ongoing BWF Super 500 Indonesia Masters 2022 as he sailed past Denmark's Rasmus Gemke, in straight games, 21-18, 21-15 in a 54-minute tussle to enter the quarterfinals.

Sen is the only Indian shuttler remaining in the fray in the men's singles and after the rousing golden victory at the Thomas Cup last month, is very keen on continuing that stellar form.

Lakshya Sen celebrates his victory against Rasmus Gemke (Source: BWF TV Screengrab)

Up against Gemke, the World No. 13 from Denmark, the seventh-seeded Lakshya Sen did not have too much trouble, except in the opening set where the two played neck-to-neck, before Sen stepped on it and seized the first game, 21-18. Into the second, things were kept tense till the mid-game interval with Gemke edging out the lead at 11-10, playing intense cross-court rallies before Sen once again recovered and pushed forward to clinch the match and sail into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022, signing it off with his now-trademark racquet flip!

Later in the day, we have PV Sindhu taking on local girl, Gregoria Mariska Tungjung for a place in the quarters in the women's singles, where she is once again the only one standing.

In the doubles, only Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy remain and they will take on second-seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China for a place in the last eight.