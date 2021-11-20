Badminton
Indonesia Masters Semifinals LIVE - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The Indian shuttlers have enjoyed a decent run at the Indonesia Masters 2021, with PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entering the semifinals of the women's and men's singles section respectively.
Only two Indians - HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal, have won the Indonesia Masters title in history. Can Sindhu and Srikanth win and give themselves a shot at rewriting this? Stay tuned to find out.
Live Updates
- 20 Nov 2021 5:14 AM GMT
PV Sindhu to be in action soon!
The first match of the day is still ongoing on court number 1. PV Sindhu will be in action as soon as this game wraps up!
- 20 Nov 2021 4:57 AM GMT
Opponents
PV Sindhu will be up against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, while Srikanth will take on against Anders Antonsen of Denmark!
- 20 Nov 2021 4:37 AM GMT
Gooood Morningg!
It is the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters 2021, and two Indians - PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, survive to fight and advance to the final. What does the veteran duo have in store for us?
Stay tuned to find out!