Indonesia Masters Semifinals LIVE - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters 2021

The Indian shuttlers have enjoyed a decent run at the Indonesia Masters 2021, with PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entering the semifinals of the women's and men's singles section respectively.

Only two Indians - HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal, have won the Indonesia Masters title in history. Can Sindhu and Srikanth win and give themselves a shot at rewriting this? Stay tuned to find out.



