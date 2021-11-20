Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Masters Semifinals LIVE - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinals of Indonesia Masters 2021.

PV Sindhu in action at Indonesia Masters tournament (Source: BWF)
X

PV Sindhu in action at Indonesia Masters tournament (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-20T10:44:59+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the semifinals of the Indonesia Masters 2021

The Indian shuttlers have enjoyed a decent run at the Indonesia Masters 2021, with PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entering the semifinals of the women's and men's singles section respectively.

Only two Indians - HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal, have won the Indonesia Masters title in history. Can Sindhu and Srikanth win and give themselves a shot at rewriting this? Stay tuned to find out.


Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X