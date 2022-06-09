Indonesia Masters 2022, Day 3 LIVE: PV Sindhu eyes quarterfinal berth — Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of BWF Super 300 Indonesia Masters 2022!

With Lakshya Sen having already sealed his quarterfinal spot after defeating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the men's singles Round of 16 clash, it will be up to PV Sindhu, the lone Indian shuttler in the women's singles to book her place in the last eight. Sindhu will take on Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

In the doubles, the mixed duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy will be up against second-seeds from China, as they too will eye a place in the quarters.

