Indian Sports Live Updates: March 26 —Saina Movie Review, Cast, Tickets, Trailer, Reactions
'Saina' will hit the theatres today. Also, check our live blog for updates from 2021 Orleans Masters to ISSF Shooting World Cup.
The movie based on the life of India's star badminton player, Saina Nehwal, will hit the big screens today on March 26. Directed by Amol Gupte, the film will bring forward the journey of Saina Nehwal from her childhood to how she became a world champion.
Check the box-office predictions and review along with the happenings from Indian sports in this Live Blog:
Live Updates
- 26 March 2021 3:29 AM GMT
Who plays younger Saina Nehwal in the movie 'Saina'?
Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye plays the role of little Saina in the film. Not only is Naishaa a brilliant actor, as one can judge from the glimpses of the trailer, but she is also one of India's brightest young prospects in the sport of badminton.
Naishaa started playing badminton at the age of just 7 and has since gone on to win quite a few tournaments in the country. The girl from Chembur is ranked Maharashtra state number 1 in the under-13 category and is a former Mumbai under-11 champion
- 26 March 2021 3:24 AM GMT
Cast of Saina Movie —
Parineeti Chopra, Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal, Sharrman Dey, Rohan Apte
- 26 March 2021 3:03 AM GMT
Who trained Parineeti Chopra?
The actress was trained by Eshan Naqvi for the last six months. According to reports, she was playing badminton for at least two hours daily ever since the film was offered to her, and religiously analyzed old videos of Saina Nehwal.
- 26 March 2021 3:00 AM GMT
I want to become Saina Nehwal: Parineeti Chopra
Besides training at a badminton court in Thane, Parineeti Chopra has spent time with Saina Nehwal and her family to get a first-hand view of the routine the athlete follows.
“I want to become Saina. For that, I want to go to her house and see how she lives. We have met many times, but this time I want to go to her house, live like her and eat like her for a day. She has promised me that her mom will feed me the exact food that Nehwal eats. So I am excited to go to her house and live her life for one whole day," she was quoted earlier.