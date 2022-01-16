India Open Finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen v Loh Kean Yew, Satwik-Chirag v Daddies - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 is all set for a blockbuster Sunday with dream clashes featuring Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have qualified for a final after 26 months. Their last outing at a final was at the 2019 French Open. They will be locking horns with the veterans of the game - the Daddies from Indonesia - Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Lakshya Sen will be taking on World Champion Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final after that.

