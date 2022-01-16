Badminton
India Open Finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen v Loh Kean Yew, Satwik-Chirag v Daddies - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The first-ever men's doubles pair from India to play in the finals of the India Open, there is a chance to make history for Satwik-Chirag.
The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 is all set for a blockbuster Sunday with dream clashes featuring Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have qualified for a final after 26 months. Their last outing at a final was at the 2019 French Open. They will be locking horns with the veterans of the game - the Daddies from Indonesia - Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Lakshya Sen will be taking on World Champion Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final after that.
- 16 Jan 2022 8:49 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag look to script history...but have a daddy-sized obstacle
The Indonesians are undoubtedly the top seeds at the tournament and therefore, will pose a very strong and difficult challenge for Satwik-Chirag.
- 16 Jan 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Satwik Chirag vs Daddies coming up soon
The second of five finals are going on at the moment. The men's doubles final is the fourth match of the day - it can be expected to happen around 3 pm. That will be followed by Lakshya Sen's final, which will be the last match of the 2022 India Open.