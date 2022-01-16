Log In
Badminton

India Open Finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen v Loh Kean Yew, Satwik-Chirag v Daddies - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The first-ever men's doubles pair from India to play in the finals of the India Open, there is a chance to make history for Satwik-Chirag.

live
The dynamic doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be taking part in the Men's doubles finals against the top seeds before Lakshya Sen's men's singles final. (BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-16T14:19:29+05:30

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 is all set for a blockbuster Sunday with dream clashes featuring Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have qualified for a final after 26 months. Their last outing at a final was at the 2019 French Open. They will be locking horns with the veterans of the game - the Daddies from Indonesia - Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Lakshya Sen will be taking on World Champion Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final after that.

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

Badminton Lakshya Sen Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
