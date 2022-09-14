In Pictures: Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy gets married

After stirring up quite the buzz with pictures from his pre-wedding shoot, No. 1 shuttler on the BWF World Tour rankings currently, HS Prannoy has tied the knot with long-time partner Swetha Gomes.

Taking to his social media to announce being #JustMarried, HS Prannoy shared pictures from their registry wedding, surrounded by friends and family.



HS Prannoy, who has been a former World No. 8 player, has been having quite the sensational year on tour - toppling the likes of former World No. 1 Kento Momota, 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew, Chou Tien Chen in notable matches in the recent few months while constantly scaling up the rankings.



The 30-year-old from Kerala was the star of the Indian badminton team at the Thomas Cup earlier this year, en route to India creating history by winning gold. HS Prannoy played a crucial role in India's victory, winning key matches with nerves of steel and sheer class.

Entering a new phase in his life now with the wedding, HS Prannoy shared several pictures with his partner, Swetha Gomes from the wedding day.

Here are a few pictures of the newly-wed couple in Indian badminton town:

HS Prannoy and Swetha Gomes at their wedding (Source: Lights On Creations)





HS Prannoy and Swetha Gomes (Source: Lights On Creations)

















We wish HS Prannoy all the happiness as he heads into this new chapter of his life.