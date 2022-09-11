HS Prannoy to get married; shares adorable pre-wedding pictures

The wedding bells are ringing for the current No. 1 player on the BWF World Tour rankings HS Prannoy as the veteran Indian shuttler will be tying the knot in the next few days with his long-time partner, Swetha Gomes.

Sharing this joyous news on his social media handles with the caption "All that you are is all that I will ever need ♥️ #3daystogo", HS Prannoy also posted a string of adorable pictures of the couple from their pre-wedding shoot at Niraamaya Wellness Retreats.

All that you are is all that I will ever need ♥️ #3daystogo pic.twitter.com/SegXJdv5ES — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) September 10, 2022

Looking perfectly easy and breezy, Prannoy and Swetha's pictures from the shoot portray warmth and love, set against the backdrop of a windy, sunny beach.



HS Prannoy, who is on a roll this year after having refound his form and has been on a giant-slaying spree on the badminton court, taking out the likes of Kento Momota and Jonatan Christie, Loh Kean Yew with ease, will be now looking to step into a different chapter of life, with his marriage set to take place next week.

READ | HS Prannoy is No. 1 on BWF World Tour rankings – Twitter celebrates moment

In red-hot form all year round, the 30-year-old Prannoy played an instrumental role in leading India to the grand Thomas Cup gold in May and has been having a string of quarterfinal and semi-final runs aside from a runners-up finish at the Swiss Open as well - an individual title still eludes the World No. 18 player this year, but there are still more chances left in 2022 for him to achieve that.



With September being a light month on the super hectic badminton calendar, it's no surprise that HS Prannoy has decided to finally tie the knot this month, sending the badminton town in a tizzy and making them shower the couple with good wishes for the future.