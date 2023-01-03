HS Prannoy becomes highest ranked men's singles player from India

The 30-year-old HS Prannoy continues to climb peak after peak. With Lakshya Sen dropping a few places in the men's singles ranking, Prannoy, who is world rank 8, has become the highest ranked men's singles player from India.

The first world rankings of the new year was released by BWF this week. PV Sindhu (7th) remains the highest ranked singles player from India while Satwik and Chirag (5th) remain the highest ranked Indians.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen, who has been out of action since the French Open in October, dropped down three spots to 10th. Interestingly, there shall be a first round match between Lakshya and Prannoy at the India Open later this month. The result of this match could decide who is the top-ranked men's singles player at the end of January.

Among other big movers in the top 10, Loh Kean Yew has moved down to 6th. Viktor Axelsen is still the world rank 1.

Among other Indians, Kidambi Srikanth has dropped one place to 13th. Mithun Manjunath (up two places to 33rd), Sameer Verma (up one place to 42nd), Kiran George (up one place to 44th) and Priyanshu Rajawat (up three places to 47th) are the other Indians in the top 50.

Its Official, Prannoy H S is our new MS1 as rankings got updated today pic.twitter.com/jkzNnMMjaP — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) January 3, 2023

In women's singles, PV Sindhu is static at 7th. Malvika Bansod (up two places to 28th), Saina Nehwal (up one place to 30th), Aakarshi Kashyap (32nd), Ashmita Chaliha (44th) and Anupama Upadhyaya (up one place to 47th) are the other top ranked Indian women.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the highest ranked Indians across disciplines, being 5th in men's doubles. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are at 21st

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have moved up one place to 16th. In mixed doubles, Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro have moved up one place to 18th.