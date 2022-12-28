Tough draws at India Open: Lakshya Sen to face HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu might meet Saina Nehwal

The BWF Super 750 India Open 2023, to be held in New Delhi from January 17, will see some tough match-ups for the top seeded Indians.

Men's Singles: The draw for the tournament, which was held on Tuesday, put men's singles defending champion Lakshya Sen up against HS Prannoy, who achieved his career-high 8th rank this week, in the first round. Lakshya and Prannoy last faced each other at the Denmark Open 2022, where Lakshya won.

World No.12 Kidambi Srikanth, the third highest ranked Indian, is also in the same quarter as Lakshya and Prannoy. He is up against World No.1 Viktor Axelsen in the first round. Kento Momota is the other big name in the same quarter.

Women's Singles: In women's singles, PV Sindhu, who will be returning to action for the first time since the Commonwealth Games in August, will face Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the first round. But her second round opponent could be Saina Nehwal, who will begin her campaign by facing Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

China's Chen Yufei is also in the same quarter.

Akarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod are the other Indians in the women's singles draw.

MS - WS 🇮🇳 India Open 2023 Super 750 (Jan 17-22) - Draw - Sen vs Prannoy (rematch from MO 2023)- Okuhara vs Marin- Kodai vs Loh Kean Yew - Wang Zhi Yi vs Zhang Yi Man (rematch from MO 2023)- Viktor vs Srikanth pic.twitter.com/CxlzdKhKp5 — BadmintonBlahBlah (@BadmintonBB) December 27, 2022

Men's Doubles: Among other top seeded Indians, men's doubles defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign by facing Denmark's Jeppe Nay and Lasse Molhede. But they are also in a tough quarter, which also features World No.2 Japanese duo Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun are the other Indian men's doubles pair. They will face Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen in the first round.

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will lead Indian hopes. Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam are the other Indian pair.

Mixed Doubles: Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro are the only Indian pair.