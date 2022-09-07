HS Prannoy is No. 1 on BWF World Tour rankings – Twitter celebrates moment

On a flamboyant roll with a quarterfinal finish at the Japan Open, HS Prannoy's resurgent form has ticked off another benchmark as the veteran Indian shuttler has accumulated the maximum number of points to top the Race to Guangzhou rankings and is at No. 1 (as of 6th September 2022), one ahead of reigning World Champion Viktor Axelsen.

Prannoy, who has been impressing on the circuit with his giant-slaying form - taking out the likes of Top-10 players like Kento Momota, Chou Tien Chen, and Loh Kean Yew with ease in recent months has been one to watch out for. With a string of quarterfinal and semi-final dashes and becoming India's hero at the Thomas Cup - the World No. 18 has been causing upsets galore.

Although a title win is missing from his cabinet this year, Prannoy, has by far, been the most consistent among the Indian shuttlers, which makes his position at the pole with 58,090 points hardly a surprise, however temporary the span may it be for.

HS Prannoy currently tops the Race to Guangzhou rankings as of 6th September 2022 (Source: BWF Screenshot)

The BWF World Tour Rankings are done to decide the Top 8 players on the tour who will go on to compete at the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals - this time scheduled to be held in Guangzhou, China from 14th to 18th December 2022.



After this latest ranking update, Twitter had a great time reacting to this news, especially because Prannoy is ahead of World No. 1 and the reigning World Champion and Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen in this list.

Prannoy, himself, was quite amused and tweeted saying that he should take a 'screenshot' before Axelsen takes the pole spot again.

Here's how Twitter (including Prannoy and Axelsen) reacted:

1.

2.

Haha well done my friend 🔥 All the best and see you in Denmark — Viktor Axelsen (@ViktorAxelsen) September 6, 2022

3.

Looks like @bwfmedia time travelled to 2023 and got the rankings out 😉



We are not complaining 🙌🏻#PBLIndia #Badminton @PRANNOYHSPRI https://t.co/SkpRRytPLj — Premier Badminton League (@PBLIndiaLive) September 6, 2022

4.

Much deserved after great season of consistent high level badminton ! As is said earlier in the year 2022 is going to be special for @PRANNOYHSPRI ! https://t.co/f1qFuZwRJX — Shlok Ramchandran (@shlokh95) September 6, 2022

Among other Indian men's shuttlers, Lakshya Sen is at the No. 9 spot and Kidambi Srikanth is at the No. 12 spot on the Race to Guangzhou list, as of now.