German Open 2022, Finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the finals of the German Open 2022!

Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen has been on a giant-killing spree as the 20-year-old got the biggest win of his career, so far, when he stunned World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals, 21-13, 12-21, 22-21.

Looking in sharp form, the World Championships bronze medallist has now set up a date with Thailand's rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn, a very familiar rival, contemporaries as they are and of the same age. Vitidsarn saw off Malaysian star and reigning All England Open champ Lee Zii Jia in the semis, 21-13, 21-12.

It'll be a battle of equals as they clash for the seventh time in their careers, with each having split their previous six meetings equally (3-3).

