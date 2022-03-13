CWG Begin In
Badminton

German Open 2022, Finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn — Scores, Updates, Medal, Blog

It will be a battle of youngsters as Lakshya Sen takes on familiar foe Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the title clash of the German Open 2022. Follow LIVE.

Lakshya Sen will face off against Thailands Kunlavut Vitidsarn for the German Open 2022 title
Lakshya Sen will face off against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn for the German Open 2022 title

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-13T20:10:02+05:30

Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the finals of the German Open 2022!

Indian badminton ace Lakshya Sen has been on a giant-killing spree as the 20-year-old got the biggest win of his career, so far, when he stunned World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals, 21-13, 12-21, 22-21.

Looking in sharp form, the World Championships bronze medallist has now set up a date with Thailand's rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn, a very familiar rival, contemporaries as they are and of the same age. Vitidsarn saw off Malaysian star and reigning All England Open champ Lee Zii Jia in the semis, 21-13, 21-12.

It'll be a battle of equals as they clash for the seventh time in their careers, with each having split their previous six meetings equally (3-3).

Follow all badminton updates here:

