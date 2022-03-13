Lakshya Sen set to rise to best ever world rank after German Open heroics

Lakshya Sen fought bravely through an injury in the final against 3-time World Junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and beat World No. 1, Victor Axelsen, in a heroic week at the German Open 2022 over the last week.

He is set to rise to his best-ever world rank - 11 - when the BWF rankings are released on Monday, March 14. Lakshya had said at the beginning of the year that his aim for the year would be to break into the top 10.

READ | "I want to break into Top 10 by year-end," says Lakshya Sen

He will displace Kidambi Srikanth as No.11. This will be the first time Sen is the highest-ranked Indian in men's singles from India.

Lakshya Sen will be heading into the All England Open with this and some renewed confidence, backed by some great wins against World No. 5 Indonesian Anthony Ginting in the pre-quarters of the German Open and later, Axelsen in the semis.

Sen, who is a World Championships bronze medallist and started the season with an India Open Super 500 win in January is on a roll of his won and got his first win against a top-5 player only at this event when he defeated the Indonesian, is on a massive upward climb currently.

Lakshya's current rank is 12. He will get 5950 ranking points as the runner-up of the German Open, a Superseries 300 tournament, to take him above Srikanth in the rankings on Monday. Lakshya Sen (with 68936 ranking points) is currently 222 points behind Srikanth.

BWF rankings points are generally based on a player's top 10 best performances over the last 52 weeks, but due to the coronavirus ranking freeze rankings are currently calculated from a period starting from 1 January 2019. Points are won depending on which stage the player reaches in tournaments of different levels.



BWF Rankings Top 12 (Men's Singles) - as of March 13

Viktor Axelsen

Kento Momota

Anders Antonsen



Chou Tien Chen



Anthony Ginting



Chen Long



Lee Zii Jia



Jonatan Christie



Loh Kean Yew



Ng Ka Long Angus



Srikanth Kidambi



Lakshya Sen