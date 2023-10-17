Badminton
Denmark Open LIVE: Sindhu in action; Srikanth loses, Aakarshi wins - Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the first round of the Denmark Open 2023.
Denmark Open 2023 LIVE: Indian shuttlers will be back in action as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take the court at the Denmark Open 2023.
With the Denmark Open being the BWF Super 750 tournament, it has high-ranking points on offer for the race of the Olympics and World Tour finals.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 17 Oct 2023 11:29 AM GMT
Game 1: Gilmour goes long
Sindhu extends her lead to 9-5 as Gilmour goes long.
- 17 Oct 2023 11:28 AM GMT
Game 1: Sindhu vs Gilmour
PV Sindhu takes a 7-5 lead over Kirsty Gilmour in the first game.
- 17 Oct 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Srikanth knocked out
Srikanth wins six points in a row but Hong Yang wins the game 21-16 as Srikanth's return goes into the net. Hong Yang wins the match 2-1 and advances to the R16.
Final result: Wang Hong Yang beats Kidambi Srikanth 19-21, 21-10, 21-16
- 17 Oct 2023 11:23 AM GMT
Game 3: Srikanth five points in a row
Srikanth reduces Hong Yang's lead to 20-1 5.
- 17 Oct 2023 11:22 AM GMT
Game 3: Srikanth trails 13-20
Srikanth wins three straight points to trail 13-20.
- 17 Oct 2023 11:21 AM GMT
Game 3: Two points in a row for Srikanth
Srikanth trails 12-20 in the deciding game.
- 17 Oct 2023 11:21 AM GMT
Hong Yang on match point
Hong Yang has nine match points at 20-11.
- 17 Oct 2023 11:21 AM GMT
Game 3: Srikanth hits the net
Hong Yang smashes, and Srikanth's backhand return goes into the net. Hong Yang leads 10-20 and then maks it 20-10
- 17 Oct 2023 11:19 AM GMT
Game 3: Smash by Hong Yang
A crosscourt smash by Hong Yang. Srikanth trails 9-18 in the deciding game.
- 17 Oct 2023 11:19 AM GMT
Game 3: Hong Yang extends the lead
Hong Yang extends his lead to 17-9.