Denmark Open 2023: Prannoy withdraws; Satwik-Chirag aims for 2nd successive title

The prestigious Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament is starting on October 17 at Arena Fyn in Odense.

The tournament marks the beginning of the European sojourn of the BWF World Tour. A total prize money worth $850,000 will be up for grabs for the players.

The finals of the Denmark Open will take place on Sunday, October 22. The tournament will feature 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the world, including three doubles parings and four singles players from India.

Fresh from winning the Asian Games 2023 men's doubles title - India's first gold in badminton at the quadrennial showpiece, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who gave the Arctic Open Super 500 a miss, will begin their campaign against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the first round. This will be the first tournament for Satwik and Chirag after they became world number one.

ASIAN GAMES GOLD MEDALISTS 🏆

To all who cheered, believed, and stood by me - this gold is as much yours as it is ours. Holding this gold, I feel the weight of your love and support more than ever. This victory belongs to all of us. Thank you Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GSouLRYgXM — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) October 10, 2023

Given their fine form, they are expected to win the title and script another history for Indian badminton. The duo failed to reach the semifinals last time after they went down to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals. At the Asian Games, Satwik and Chirag handed a straight-game defeat to the Malaysians in the semifinals.

The other men’s doubles pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will also be in the action, and they will be facing the South Korean pair of M.H. Kang and S.J. Seo in the first round. No Indian doubles pair won the Denmark Open to date.

Prannoy pulls out

World no. 8 HS Pronnoy, the Asian Games bronze medallist, however, withdrew from the Denmark Open and French Open, the two top tournaments in Europe. Prannoy played the entire Asian Games with a heavily strapped back. He has also undergone an MRI after returning to India. "I will need rest and then start with rehab," Prannoy told news agency PTI. The shuttler ruled himself out for at least two to three weeks.

In his absence, Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, who guided India to a silver-medal-winning performance at the Asian Games, will lead the Indian challenge in men's singles. Lakshya will look to make optimum use of his fine form as he takes on Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in the R32.

World no. 30 Priyanshu Rajawat will open his campaign against Malaysian Lee Zii Jia, the world no. 14. Former world no. 1 Kidami Shrikanth, meanwhile, faces a tricky test in the first round as he runs into world no. 21 Weng Hong Yang of China. Hong Yang is the Australian Open champion. He was also part of China's gold medal-winning men's team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Grateful for this unforgettable chapter, and for everyone who's been a part of this incredible journey. Cheers to the vibe of Asia, its champions, and its enduring spirit! A great ride ⚡#HSP #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/8Y0WZYSj0W — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) October 14, 2023

In women’s singles, star shuttler PV Sindhu, the world no. 13, is unlikely to face any hardships in the first round with Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour as her opponent. Sindhu lost in the semifinal at the Arctic Open. Sindhu is the lone Indian women's singles player in the Denmark Open.



Indian women's doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, world ranking 16, will face off against Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand in R32.

India, however, will have no representation in mixed doubles.

No Indian player won the Denmark Open since 2017.

The first Indian player to win the Denmark Open was Prakash Padukone in 1980. Saina Nehwal was the first Indian women's singles player to win the championship in 2012, while Srikanth won the men's singles title in 2017.

Here is all you need to know about Denmark Open 2023:



Denmark Open 2023 Schedule:

First Round: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 & Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Second Round: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Quarterfinals: Friday, October 20, 2023

Semifinals: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Finals: Sunday, October 22, 2023

When and where to watch the Denmark Open live on television and streaming?

Fans can follow the action on the BWF TV YouTube Channel on Day 1 (October 17). From October 18 to October 22, beginning at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time, Sports 18 will broadcast the matches live. JioCinema will be the site for live streaming.

Indian shuttlers at BWF Denmark Open 2023

Men’s Singles : Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly

Denmark Open 2023 Indian Shuttler Singles Draw

Men's Singles R32

Kidambi Srikanth vs Weng Hong Yang (China)

Lakshya Sen vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)

Priyanshu Rajawat vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)



Women's Singles R32

PV Sindhu vs Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland)

Doubles Draw

Men's Doubles R32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Kang Min-hyuk-Seo Seung-Jae (Korea)

Women's Doubles

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard (Thailand)

Indian winners in the Denmark Open

Prakash Padukone (1980)

Saina Nehwal (2012)

Kidambi Srikanth (2017)

Defending champions of the Denmark Open

Men’s Singles – Shi Yu Qi (China)

Women’s Singles – He Bing Jiao (China)

Men’s Doubles – Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto (Indonesia)

Women’s Doubles – Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China)

Mixed Doubles – Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong (China)

Indian seeded players in Denmark Open 2023

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India)- Men’s Doubles

