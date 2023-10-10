Satwik/Chirag becomes world number 1 men's doubles pair

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty jumped two spots to achieve their career-best ranking of World Number 1 in the latest BWF World Rankings on Tuesday.

They are the first Indian doubles pair to become the world no. 1 in the BWF rankings and the fourth Indians overall to attain the feat after legendary Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

The feat came days after the Indian duo won Indian badminton's maiden Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, China.



Satwik-Chirag defeated Choi Soi Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea in straight games (21-18, 21-16) to clinch the gold medal. They are the first Indian pair to win a men's doubles medal since the 1982 Asian Games when Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe won a bronze medal.

Satwik-Chirag also played a key role in the Indian team's silver medal-winning performance. India lost the final to China 2-3.

The pair has won a total of five titles in 2023: Swiss Open Super 300, Badminton Asia Championships, Indonesia Open Super 1000, Korea Open Super 500, and Asian Games gold.