BWF World Championships Quarterfinals LIVE: Satwik/Chirag confirm medal, Prannoy loses thriller — Scores, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan!

Indian badminton fans are in for a triple delight with 3 quarterfinals lined up. While we have two men's doubles pairs - MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action, there will be HS Prannoy in men's singles action too.

All shuttlers will be looking to vie for a medal confirmation with a win in the quarters.

Follow all badminton updates live: