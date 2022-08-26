Badminton
BWF World Championships Quarterfinals LIVE: Satwik/Chirag confirm medal, Prannoy loses thriller — Scores, Results, Blog
Catch all the live updates from the BWF World Championships quarters as MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Satwik/Chirag and HS Prannoy play for a spot in the semis and a medal. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan!
Indian badminton fans are in for a triple delight with 3 quarterfinals lined up. While we have two men's doubles pairs - MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action, there will be HS Prannoy in men's singles action too.
All shuttlers will be looking to vie for a medal confirmation with a win in the quarters.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 26 Aug 2022 5:36 AM GMT
A medal continues to elude HSP at the World Championships...
So close yet so far!
- 26 Aug 2022 5:33 AM GMT
And things...don't go according to plan for HSP here, he loses!
Yet again such a close, close shave for HSP and it is not to be for the Indian shuttler....
He loses a thriller to Zhao Junpeng, 19-21, 21-16, 21-18. The decider was so close.
India's medal chances in the men's singles...is shot
- 26 Aug 2022 5:26 AM GMT
Things slipping away for Prannoy as Zhao leads 18-13
This is looking sad now given just how well Prannoy has played throughout...
- 26 Aug 2022 5:20 AM GMT
Phew, HSP enters the interval at a 11-10 lead
Third game is looking more balance from HSP's side