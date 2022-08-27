:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Badminton

BWF World Championships 2022 Semifinals LIVE: Satwik/Chirag vs Malaysia's Aaron Chia/Soh Yik — Scores, Medal, Results, Blog

Catch all the action from the BWF World Championships semi-finals as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to progress against a Malaysian pair and upgrade their medal colour. Follow LIVE.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy at the BWF World Championships 2022
X

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy at the BWF World Championships 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-27T08:18:11+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.

Creating history by ousting the reigning World Champion's Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already confirmed a bronze medal for India - the first-ever in men's doubles, from the WCH.

They will be taking on Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for a place in the semi-finals.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

