BWF World Championships 2022 Semifinals LIVE: Satwik/Chirag vs Malaysia's Aaron Chia/Soh Yik — Scores, Medal, Results, Blog

Creating history by ousting the reigning World Champion's Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already confirmed a bronze medal for India - the first-ever in men's doubles, from the WCH.

They will be taking on Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for a place in the semi-finals.

