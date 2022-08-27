Badminton
BWF World Championships 2022 Semifinals LIVE: Satwik/Chirag vs Malaysia's Aaron Chia/Soh Yik — Scores, Medal, Results, Blog
Catch all the action from the BWF World Championships semi-finals as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to progress against a Malaysian pair and upgrade their medal colour. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.
Creating history by ousting the reigning World Champion's Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have already confirmed a bronze medal for India - the first-ever in men's doubles, from the WCH.
They will be taking on Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for a place in the semi-finals.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 27 Aug 2022 2:45 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag are yet to win against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik
Satwik/Chirag have a 0-5 record against the Malaysians who always seem to falter at the semi-final stages of the World Championships.
Can Satwik/Chirag set records straight today and create more history?
- 27 Aug 2022 2:06 AM GMT
If Satwik/Chirag go on to win, they will meet the Daddies in the final
Satwik/Chirag have a stiff challenge ahead as they will take on the Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik - a pair to whom they lost at the Commonwealth Games as well.
With no wins recorded against the Malaysians so far, the odds are great for Satwik/Chirag.
If they go on to win, Satwik/Chirag will square off against veterans Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan a.k.a Daddies who just won!
- 27 Aug 2022 2:02 AM GMT
Satwik/Chirag ousted the reigning World Champion's to confirm the medal!
Taking out the crowd favourites on their home turf and reigning World Champions and World No. 2 - Satwik and Chirag were on FIRE with their quiet confidence!
Take a look!
- 27 Aug 2022 2:01 AM GMT
It has been a surreal year for Satwik and Chirag!
CWG champs and now WCH medallists, Satwik and Chirag are on a fabulous roll!
- 27 Aug 2022 2:00 AM GMT
A very good morning as we welcome you to semi-finals day!
Time to rise and shine! Star men's doubles duo of Satwik/Chirag created history by confirming India's first medal in men's doubles at the World Championships and today they have a chance to upgrade their bronze!
Fireworks are scheduled for the day!