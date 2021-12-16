Badminton
BWF World Championships 2021, Day 5 LIVE: Seven Indian shuttlers in action today - Updates, Results, Score, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 5 of the BWF World Championships 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 5 of the BWF World Championships 2021
We have a host of Indian stars in action today. Lakshya Sen and Kidambhi Srikanth will be playing in their respective round of 16 matches for a place in the quarterfinal. PV Sindhu will also be in action against Pornpawee from Thailand in the round of 16 match. The men's doubles duo of Satwik and Chirag will also be playing against the Malaysian duo of Ong and Teo. The women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will face off against Jongolphan and Rawinda of Thailand.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 16 Dec 2021 8:41 AM GMT
PV Sindhu- 11 Pornpawee-6
The first half ends with Sindhu having a 5 point lead.
- 16 Dec 2021 8:36 AM GMT
PV Sindhu- 7 Pornpawee-4
Sindhu surges ahead with a three-point charge and sublime smashes
- 16 Dec 2021 8:33 AM GMT
PV Sindhu- 3 Pornpawee-3
Its all square as the two shuttlers realise the importance of this game
- 16 Dec 2021 8:27 AM GMT
Game point for Sindhu!
20-13 is the score with Sindhu just one point away from winning this game
- 16 Dec 2021 8:21 AM GMT
PV Sindhu- 14 Pornpawee-9
A good lead after the break for the Indian and she will be looking to take this all the way to the game point.