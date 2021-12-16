BWF World Championships 2021, Day 5 LIVE: Seven Indian shuttlers in action today - Updates, Results, Score, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 5 of the BWF World Championships 2021

We have a host of Indian stars in action today. Lakshya Sen and Kidambhi Srikanth will be playing in their respective round of 16 matches for a place in the quarterfinal. PV Sindhu will also be in action against Pornpawee from Thailand in the round of 16 match. The men's doubles duo of Satwik and Chirag will also be playing against the Malaysian duo of Ong and Teo. The women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy will face off against Jongolphan and Rawinda of Thailand.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!





