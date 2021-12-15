Badminton
BWF World Championships 2021, Day 4 LIVE: HS Prannoy in action - Updates, Results, Score, Blog
After a good Day 3, can Indian shuttlers keep the momentum going at the Badminton World Championships? Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.
The star-studded biennial badminton showdown is looking good for top Indian shuttlers as it was a very pleasant day of victories on Day 3 of the event. Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and defending World Champion, PV Sindhu got off to winning starts to their campaign in Huelva, Spain.
To keep this winning momentum going, we have three matches lined up today in quick succession - HS Prannoy will take on Malaysia's Liew Daren in the Men's Singles while the Men's Doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will face-off against the Russian pair of, Vladimir Ivanov-Ivan Sozonov, the eleventh seeds and in the other match, the Women's Doubles will see Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy taking on the fourteenth seeded Chinese duo of Liu Xuan Xuan-Xia Yu Ting.
Can they keep the winning streak going?
Follow all LIVE updates here:
- 15 Dec 2021 8:53 AM GMT
We have 2 matches simultaneously now, let's get ready!
We have both the Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles action now!
MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila will take on the eleventh seeds from Russia.
Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy will lock horns against the Chinese fourteenth seeds!
Let's gooo!
- 15 Dec 2021 8:50 AM GMT
LOUD, LOUD SCREAM FROM PRANNOY AS HE WINS!
HS Prannoy displays a solid form here as he defeats Daren Liew in 42 minutes, winning in 21-7, 21-17!
Beautiful show this was - into the third round for HS Prannoy! What a start to the day!
- 15 Dec 2021 8:44 AM GMT
Daren attempts a comeback here - gets a few on the board too but Prannoy has the reins!
Prannoy doesn't want to waste time here and leads 18-13!
- 15 Dec 2021 8:36 AM GMT
Prannoy is firing smashes again!
Into the mid-game interval of Game 2, HS Prannoy smashes straight to lead 11-8 here! Liew is showing resistance but Prannoy has control still.
- 15 Dec 2021 8:31 AM GMT
Keeping tight on the board now!
Daren Liew and Prannoy are playing a bit of a cat and mouse chase here as it is 6 ALL! Perfect symmetry on the board!
- 15 Dec 2021 8:27 AM GMT
Some resistance from Daren as we begin Game 2!
Daren lets out a bark as he takes the lead at 3-2 in the second game. Prannoy cannot let the Malaysian get away with the steam - gotta be careful!