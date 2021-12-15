BWF World Championships 2021, Day 4 LIVE: HS Prannoy in action - Updates, Results, Score, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

The star-studded biennial badminton showdown is looking good for top Indian shuttlers as it was a very pleasant day of victories on Day 3 of the event. Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and defending World Champion, PV Sindhu got off to winning starts to their campaign in Huelva, Spain.

To keep this winning momentum going, we have three matches lined up today in quick succession - HS Prannoy will take on Malaysia's Liew Daren in the Men's Singles while the Men's Doubles duo of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will face-off against the Russian pair of, Vladimir Ivanov-Ivan Sozonov, the eleventh seeds and in the other match, the Women's Doubles will see Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy taking on the fourteenth seeded Chinese duo of Liu Xuan Xuan-Xia Yu Ting.

Can they keep the winning streak going?

Follow all LIVE updates here:



