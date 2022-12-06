BWF Awards: A look at all the Indian winners in history

The Badminton World Federation (BWF), on Monday, handed out the their annual Player of the Year Awards. India's Manisha Ramadass was named the Female Para-Badminton Player for the 2022 season.

Besides Ramadass four other Indians - Pramod Bhagat, HS Prannoy, Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre were also nominated for the award in different categories, but msised out.

Also Read: BWF 2022: Full List of Nominations



Here, we take a look at India's track record in the previous editions of the BWF Awards:



#1 Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal

The Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year was created in 2008. Saina Nehwal was the first Indian to win a BWF award, and the first-ever recipient in this category. 18-year-old Saina had an incredible year, becoming the first woman shuttler to win the "Chinese Taipei Open," besides winning the World Junior Badminton Championships and the Commonwealth Youth Games Gold Medal. She had also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

#2 P.V. Sindhu

P V Sindhu

P.V. Sindhu stands as the only Indian to receive multiple BWF Awards so far. She first received the award for Most Improved Player in the year 2016, and later also picked up the Best-Dressed Female Award at the Players' Gala in 2018. She was conferred the first award following her historic silver medal at the Rio Olympics and her maiden Super Series title win at the China Open.





#3 Srikanth Kidambi

Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth Kidambi was awarded the Best-Dressed Male Award at the Players' Gala in 2017. Indian shuttlers Srikanth, PV Sindhu, and Satwik Rankireddy were in contention for three other categories that year: "Male Player of the Year," "Female Player of the Year," and "Most Promising Player of the Year," respectively.



#4 Manisha Ramadass



Manisha with medals at the World Championships

The 17-year-old Manisha Ramadass, who made her international debut in 2022, was named the Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year. She hails from Tamil Nadu and has been in great form this season, winning 32 out of 34 singles SU5 matches this year.

Also Read: Manisha Ramadass: Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022



#5 HS Prannoy



H S Prannoy

HS Prannoy went on to win the Best Dressed Male of the Year, the third of its kind for India in 2022. He was also nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year, but missed out.

