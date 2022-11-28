Badminton
HS Prannoy, Pramod Bhagat among 5 Indians nominated for 2022 BWF Player of the year awards
Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Pramod Bhagat, are among the five from the country nominated for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Player of the Year Award 2022.
While HS Prannoy has been nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year 2022, Pramod Bhagat is in the race for the 2022 Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year.
However, it is the nomination for the 2022 Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year where India stands out. India accounts for half of the total six nominees in this section with Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy, and Manasi Joshi all in contention for the award.
Full list of nominees
Male Player of the Year
Loh Kean Yew, Vixtor Axelsen, Lee Zia Jia
Female Player of the Year
Akane Yamaguchi, An Se Young, Tai Tzu Ying
Pair of the Year
Soh Wooi Yik/Aaron Chia, Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan, Dechapol/Sapsiree, Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong
Most Improved Player of the Year
HS Prannoy, Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto, Jeong Na Eun/Kim Hye Jeong
Most Promising Player of the Year
Kodai Naraoka, Rehan Naufal/Lisa Kusumawati, Alex Lanier
Male Para Badminton Player of the Year
Pramod Bhagat, Diaki Kajiwara, Cheah Liek Hou, Lucas Mazur, Chu Man Kai, Choi Jung Man
Female Para Badminton Player of the Year
Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre, Manasi Joshi, Sarina Satomi, Carmen Flores, Pilar Cancino
Para Badminton Pair of the Year
Fredy Setiawan/Khalimatus Sukohandoko, Thomas/Rick, Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel, Muhammad Ramli, Noor Noorlan, Sarina Satomi/Yuma Yamazaki, Subhan/ Rina Marlina