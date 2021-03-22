What are the rules and scoring of Badminton at the Tokyo Olympics

Badminton is played in two different patterns, 'singles' and 'doubles'. 'Singles' is a face-off between two individuals, whereas, 'doubles', include four, meaning two mates per team. It is essential to establish that, in order to see differences between the rules, for both patterns of the sport.



How to serve?

To start off, the person who is in a position to do service has to hit the shuttlecock with his racket from the right hand side of the court, to the opponents' side (diagonally across), and if the opponent receives it with his racket and delivers it back to the servers side, it is said that they have engaged in a rally.

How a shuttlecock is served (Source: Paul Stewart Badminton)

In the process of a service, the player is supposed to keep the shaft and the head of the racket in a downward position, while in contact with the shuttlecock. And he is to have some part of his feet in contact with the courts surface. Whilst in contact with the racket during a service, the entire shuttlecock should be handled below an imaginary waist level (below the lowest rib) of the server.

Scoring system

After establishing that both the players are ready, the players engage in the natural process of rallying. Once a player drops a rally, the opponent is rewarded one point. A point is also rewarded under these conditions, if the person who is serving/rallying, fails to deliver the shuttlecock across the court (opponents side) by hitting the net, or by failing to keep it within the designated areas marked within the court, or by displacing the shuttlecock during service within his court itself and failing to carry it across the court to the other player, after sustaining any contact with the racket.

Badminton court dimensions

The next question to consider is, "What are marked areas?". A standard badminton court has a length of 13.40m (44 ft), with its width at 6.1m (20 ft) in a doubles fixture, and limited to 5.18m (17 ft) in a singles fixture. From a visual understanding, you can see that a hung net, at the centre, separates the court into two halves, measuring 6.7m (22 ft) each. The net is proportionately aligned to be at 1.55m (5ft 1 in) in height at the ends, and leaning to 1.52 (5ft) at the middle. Midst of a rally, a player is expected to not entertain any sort of contact with the net, neither with his body nor his racket. If the player happens to be in contact, the opposition shall be awarded a point, in default, by nature.

A badminton court

Further, a vertical division allocates four service courts to the game, each carrying a length of 3.96m (13ft) and width of 2.59 (8.5 ft), through which the player/players transits during services. To the last bit of it, 'service lines' dictate the quadrants within which one has to perform the service, and deliver the shuttlecock after the service. There are two lines, a 'short service' line, marked at 1.98m (6.5 ft) from the net, and a 'long service' line 0.76m (2.5 ft) in from the baseline.



As mentioned above, the rule provides that, one, in a singles competitive pattern, has to perform a service, within his serving quadrant, and the shuttlecock has to be displaced (served) beyond the short service line and within the boundary line, into the quadrant diagonal to the server. Whereas, in a doubles pattern, with the rules aligned to the short service line remaining the same, the server is limited to boundaries marked by the long service line.



Badminton rules

Moving forward, as once a rally is completed and a point is won, depending on whether the point won has an odd or even nature, a player shifts serving positions across his court. If the point won is odd, the consequent service is done from the left-hand side of the court, and if it is even, evidently the service shall be provided from the right hand side.

On the other side, for doubles, teammates shift between their two allocated quadrants, as points are won, adhering to the odd-even rule. Provided that, no opposition player shall receive two consecutive services. And prior to all this, a simple coin toss determines the person who is to perform the first service of the game.

As we have explained how one can score a point, the next step is to know how far one has got to go, in order to win a match. A match is won if a player or a team wins, the best of the three games. A game is won after rallying for 21 points. The first to reach the mark of 21, with a two-point margin, condition winning a game. If both players tally with 20 points each during a game, the rally for winning a game ought to continue till the 30th point if either of the two players is unsuccessful in grabbing a two-point margin.



Badminton history at Olympics

Since making a beautifully orchestrated debut in Munich Olympics, in the year 1972, the sport deservedly racked its rightful place among the major Olympic programme by the year 1992. Ever since the sport has gained popularity throughout all continents. On a progressive course, from 1992 to the late 2010s, sheer athletic dominance was portrayed by the Asians. Bagging 69 from the 76 medals during the course.

The Chinese still stall the leaderboard, locking the top four places for most medals won, with Gao Ling as the all-time leader for winning the most medals at Olympics, with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal; Fu Haifeng with two gold and one silver; Zhang Nan, Zhao Yunlei and the South Korean Kim Dong-moon slipping in among the list at 5th, having two golds and one bronze each.



At women's singles, never had before, anyone other than an Asian had prized a gold at the Olympics. It was upturned when Carolina Marin from Spain won the 2016 Olympics at Rio, as she beat India's ever loved PV Sindhu. Whoever witnessed the brawl, would shelve it as an epic between the two. From a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, dedicated by Saina Nehwal, to an exalted Sliver ware, by PV Sindhu, has decorated India's transition towards the sport, Badminton. Hopefully, we see more pride and glitter from the dust that the stadiums of Tokyo shall concoct.



