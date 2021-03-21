Why Prakash Padukone never played at the Olympics?

Prakash Padukone is one of the earliest sporting stars of India. In fact, he was the first real badminton icon in the country. It was his stellar performances in the badminton court, which helped popularise the racquet sport in India.



His golden run in the year 1980 where he won three tournaments – The Denmark Open, All England Open and The Swedish Open one after the other, made him a household name in the country. He was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 1972 and the Padma Shri in the year 1982. But, despite all these achievements he has not played an Olympic match for India. Perplexing, isn't it?

Why did Prakash Padukone not play in the Olympics?

Prakash Padukone (Source: Badminton Association of India)

Well, the answer to this is pretty simple. Prakash Padukone has not played a single international match since the year 1989 and he officially announced his retirement in the year 1991 to spend more time with his two young daughters, Deepika and Anisha.

