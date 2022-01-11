Badminton: India Open 2022 LIVE - Sindhu, Srikanth to begin their campaigns — Blog, Updates, Scores, Results

Indian star shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will eye to carry forward their momentum from last season and make winning starts to the new year when they begin their campaign at the India Open, which returns after being cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the opening day, Sindhu will begin her campaign against compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli. In men's singles, Srikanth will begin his campaign against compatriot Siril Verma.

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from the India Open 2022. Follow us for all the updates from the tournament.




















