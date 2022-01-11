Badminton
Badminton: India Open 2022 LIVE - Sindhu, Srikanth to begin their campaigns — Blog, Updates, Scores, Results
A lot of ranking points will be up for grabs at the USD 400,000 Super 500 India Open which is being held in the looming shadows of a raging third wave of the pandemic.
Indian star shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will eye to carry forward their momentum from last season and make winning starts to the new year when they begin their campaign at the India Open, which returns after being cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the opening day, Sindhu will begin her campaign against compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli. In men's singles, Srikanth will begin his campaign against compatriot Siril Verma.
- 11 Jan 2022 7:38 AM GMT
UP Next: PV Sindhu takes on Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli.
PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli
- 11 Jan 2022 6:52 AM GMT
India's Ashmita Chaliha beat Russia's Kosetskaya E. by 24-22, 21-16 in women's singles.
Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy beat Arora C. / Rapria N. by 21-11, 21-11.