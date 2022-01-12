Badminton
India Open, Day 2 LIVE: HS Prannoy begins campaign - Blog, Scores, Results, Updates
Welcome to Day 2 of the India Open as we take you through an action-packed day of badminton. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the India Open 2022.
After a rousing day of badminton action in New Delhi, Day 2 of the India Open promises more in stock with the likes of Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty taking charge of proceedings at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.
Follow all updates LIVE:
Live Updates
- 12 Jan 2022 7:59 AM GMT
Youngster Malvika Bansod also wins - sets up date with Saina Nehwal!
It can't get better than this - we'll have a clash between the Old Guard and the New Guard!
- 12 Jan 2022 7:42 AM GMT
That was smoothly done - Prannoy moves ahead!
After starting slow, HS Prannoy finally kicked in the big guns and managed to win in straight games, 21-14, 21-7!
- 12 Jan 2022 7:37 AM GMT
Prannoy is quick with his smashes against Abian!
Prannoy has found control in this match and is racing off to a lead - he commands it at 16-4, smashing powerfully towards the finish line!
- 12 Jan 2022 7:27 AM GMT
HS Prannoy wraps up Game 1! Let's go!
Bit of a slow start for HS Prannoy but he has swung right into the match and has taken the first game, 21-14 in just 19 minutes!
- 12 Jan 2022 7:25 AM GMT
Prannoy is off to a 6-point lead!
Prannoy is using the length of the court well here and leads 18-12!
- 12 Jan 2022 7:19 AM GMT
Prannoy ekes past and takes the lead in the mid-game interval
HS Prannoy is coming in strong now and takes the 11-10 lead.