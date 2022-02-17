Log In
Badminton

Badminton Asia Team Championships, Day 3: India vs Hong Kong Men's Team - Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Indian men's team led by Lakshya Sen will be desperate for a win against Hong Kong in their second group stage match. Follow LIVE.

Lakshya Sen in action at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022
Lakshya Sen in action at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 (Source: BATC 2022)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-17T10:22:19+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 being held at Shah Alam, Malaysia!

The Indian men's team comprising World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen failed to impress against Korea and lost haplessly 0-5 in their opening group stage match.

Today, the team will hope to do better as they clash against Hong Kong China in their second group stage encounter and ensure a win to stay on track to qualify for the knockout half of the event.

Follow all updates live here:

Live Updates

