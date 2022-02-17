Badminton
Badminton Asia Team Championships, Day 3: India vs Hong Kong Men's Team - Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Indian men's team led by Lakshya Sen will be desperate for a win against Hong Kong in their second group stage match. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 being held at Shah Alam, Malaysia!
The Indian men's team comprising World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen failed to impress against Korea and lost haplessly 0-5 in their opening group stage match.
Today, the team will hope to do better as they clash against Hong Kong China in their second group stage encounter and ensure a win to stay on track to qualify for the knockout half of the event.
Follow all updates live here:
Live Updates
- 17 Feb 2022 4:52 AM GMT
Into Game 2, Hariharan/Ruben Kumar keep the lead!
Looking strong from the Indian pair!
- 17 Feb 2022 4:47 AM GMT
Hariharan/Ruben Kumar get GAME 1!
Good going from this Indian pair! We are up in the first game!
- 17 Feb 2022 4:40 AM GMT
The Hong Kong of Chow/Lui get to the mid-game break first though....
This is turning out to be a fairly good start with both pairs staying close to each other on the board!
- 17 Feb 2022 4:36 AM GMT
We have the duo of Hariharan and Ruban Kumar next!
The Indian doubles duo get off to a good start with a 4-2 beginning!
- 17 Feb 2022 4:32 AM GMT
India is lagging behind in the tie now...
Apart from a convincing victory from Lakshya Sen, the Indian men's team haven't been able to convert any of the other two matches into a win, despite it going the full length.
Hong Kong leads the tie with 2-1 on the board.
Next up, we have Men's Doubles...
- 17 Feb 2022 4:25 AM GMT
The match is slipping out...
Kiran George is on the back foot as Chan Yik Chak leads with 9 points!
- 17 Feb 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Into Game 3, things look tight!
Chan Yin Chak maintains a 2-point cushion lead at 6-4 in the decider!