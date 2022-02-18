Badminton
BATC 2022, Day 4: Indian men take on Indonesia, Women clash against Japan - Scores, Updates, Live Blog
In the final group stage matches for the men and women at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, India will take on defending champs Indonesia and Japan. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 being held at Shah Alam, Malaysia.
It's been a mixed bag outing for both the men's and women's teams so far at the BATC 2022. While the men's side have a win against Hong Kong China to boast of, the women lost a close tie to Malaysia.
In their final group stage matches, they will have a difficult challenge as they will face off against the respective defending champions. The Lakshya Sen-led Indian men's side will square off against Indonesia while the Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha-led women's side will face off against Japan.
Follow all updates LIVE:
Live Updates
- 18 Feb 2022 2:49 AM GMT
At the interval, Aakarshi has a one-point lead
Aakarshi leads 11-10 over Nidaira at the interval.
- 18 Feb 2022 2:46 AM GMT
A brilliant comeback by the Indian there
Kashyap forges a brilliant comeback to make it 8-8.
- 18 Feb 2022 2:44 AM GMT
Nidaira 6-4 Aakarshi
Nidaira edges past Aakarshi yet again and she is maintaining a two-point cushion.
- 18 Feb 2022 2:42 AM GMT
Sen draws level again at 13-13!
Nervous shows at both sides as we get to the business end of this game! Quick and easy exchange of points and services going on!
- 18 Feb 2022 2:41 AM GMT
Game 2 begins
Aakarshi has an early lead in this game, but can she do the needful?
- 18 Feb 2022 2:38 AM GMT
Nidaira gets a dominating start, wins Game 1
Japan's Nidaira dominates the proceedings by picking up the first game 201-13. Aakarshi has a tough ask now.
- 18 Feb 2022 2:37 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen challenges but it is unsuccessful - Chico goes up to take the mid-game break
Lakshya Sen and Chico Aura are having a great tussle on court now - the Indonesian is making Sen sweat it out and the unforced errors are also coming.
Sen lags behind at 12-8.