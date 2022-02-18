Log In
Badminton

BATC 2022, Day 4: Indian men take on Indonesia, Women clash against Japan - Scores, Updates, Live Blog

In the final group stage matches for the men and women at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, India will take on defending champs Indonesia and Japan. Follow LIVE.

Lakshya Sen Ashmita Chaliha India badminton asia team championships 2022
Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian men's team while Ashmita Chaliha will be responsible for the Indian women's team (Source: Badminton Asia)

By

Sohinee

Updated: 2022-02-18T08:19:04+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 being held at Shah Alam, Malaysia.

It's been a mixed bag outing for both the men's and women's teams so far at the BATC 2022. While the men's side have a win against Hong Kong China to boast of, the women lost a close tie to Malaysia.

In their final group stage matches, they will have a difficult challenge as they will face off against the respective defending champions. The Lakshya Sen-led Indian men's side will square off against Indonesia while the Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha-led women's side will face off against Japan.

Follow all updates LIVE:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen 
